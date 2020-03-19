Porterville Fire warns residents of scammers trying to sell fake COVID-19 tests

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville Fire Department is warning residents of scammers roaming neighborhoods.Officials say the scammers are impersonating police officers and firefighters, claiming they have tests for the novel coronavirus.Authorities say residents have reported seeing the impersonators go door-to-door, attempting to sell fake tests.Firefighters say a test would never be issued at someone's door and if you see these scammers, to call 911.