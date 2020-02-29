deadly fire

Porterville residents donate thousands of books after devastating library fire

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the city of Porterville looks to the future, residents are making sure the library is a part of it.

Over the last week, community members have rallied together to donate thousands of books to replace those that burned in the fire.

"Some people will bring in a handful of books, some people will bring in a box full and some will bring a truckload," says library supervisor Anthony Arellano.

The city's only library was burned down about a week ago, leaving residents without one of its most valuable resources.

"I have lived in this town all my life and losing the library hurts," says Porterville resident Michael McQueen.

The drop-off location is next to Centennial Plaza.

Library staff estimate they collect anywhere from a few hundred to more than a thousand books every day.

Michael McQueen is donating a large box of his favorite books.

"There is some Stephen King, there is a complete set of the Dark Tower series, there are some baseball books, there's some drag racing books," he says.

He hopes others will share the same joy reading them as he did.

"If I can help out any way I can, that's good," he says.

As library staff and volunteers receive books, they sort them and put them into boxes for storage.

At the moment, books can't be checked out, but the city, who has jurisdiction over the library, is working towards changing that in the future.

"Everybody has huge amounts of books at home, which they haven't really looked at in a long time and it feels good to see someone get some good out of it," says Porterville resident Dennis Berberea.

Anyone in Porterville wanting to check out books can still do so at one of the neighboring San Joaquin Valley Library branches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleportervilledeadly firefirefighter killedlibraries
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Daughter of late Porterville fire captain throws first pitch at softball match
Demolition on Porterville library to start soon, allowing firefighters to return to Station 1
Porterville Panthers help community find joy amid tragedy
Thousands mourn fallen Porterville firefighters at remembrance ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News