Daughter of Porterville fire captain killed in library blaze throws first pitch at softball match

It was an emotional night at Monache High School on Friday.It was opening night for Porterville Girls Fastpitch and the team dedicated their season to firefighter Patrick Jones and Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa, who were killed fighting the blaze that tore through the city's library.All of their jerseys had ribbons honoring the firefighters who died in the line of duty.Amelia Figueroa, the daughter of the late fire captain, threw out the first pitch for the night's opening ceremony.The entire Porterville Fire Department was there with their trucks and families.