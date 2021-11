Porterville holding contest for best Halloween home decorations

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A friendly competition is serving up scary good times in Porterville.The city is letting neighbors vote on which house has the spookiest Halloween get-up.Now through Friday morning, you can vote for which home has the best holiday decorations by visiting the city of Porterville's website You can scroll through a photo gallery of all the nominees.You'll need to cast your vote for the People's Choice category by Friday morning at 10 am.The big winners will be announced Friday night.