Porterville holding contest for best Halloween home decorations

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A friendly competition is serving up scary good times in Porterville.

The city is letting neighbors vote on which house has the spookiest Halloween get-up.

Now through Friday morning, you can vote for which home has the best holiday decorations by visiting the city of Porterville's website.

You can scroll through a photo gallery of all the nominees.

You'll need to cast your vote for the People's Choice category by Friday morning at 10 am.

The big winners will be announced Friday night.
