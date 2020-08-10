Man arrested for breaking into Porterville home, attacking resident with bat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he broke into a Porterville home, vandalized a car, and attacked one of the residents with a baseball bat.Porterville police say Karl Murphy, 34, went to a home on Westwood Street and Olive Avenue last week and demanded to see his girlfriend.When Murphy was told he couldn't go into the house, officials say he then vandalized a car outside.Police say Murphy then broke into the house and started hitting the victim with a baseball bat. Other residents in the home had to pull Murphy away and he eventually ran out of the house.Investigators later found the 34-year-old at a Motel 6 in Porterville.He was arrested and booked into Tulare County South County Detention Facility on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.