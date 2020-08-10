crime

Man arrested for breaking into Porterville home, attacking resident with bat

Investigators later found the 34-year-old at a Motel 6 in Porterville.

Porterville police say Karl Murphy, 34, went to a house on Westwood Street and Olive Avenue last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he broke into a Porterville home, vandalized a car, and attacked one of the residents with a baseball bat.

Porterville police say Karl Murphy, 34, went to a home on Westwood Street and Olive Avenue last week and demanded to see his girlfriend.

When Murphy was told he couldn't go into the house, officials say he then vandalized a car outside.

Police say Murphy then broke into the house and started hitting the victim with a baseball bat. Other residents in the home had to pull Murphy away and he eventually ran out of the house.

He was arrested and booked into Tulare County South County Detention Facility on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
