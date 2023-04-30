WATCH LIVE

Police investigating early morning homicide in Porterville

Sunday, April 30, 2023 10:22PM
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Porterville are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide.

Officers responded to an apartment on North H Street and Putnam Avenue after a family member was found dead.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who they say had fatal injuries.

Detectives began an investigation.

The type of injuries and identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through our departmental Facebook page.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

