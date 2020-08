Ex-husband arrested in connection to murder of 37-year-old Porterville woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in connection to the death of his ex-wife months after she was found murdered at her Porterville home, police say.On Thursday, Victor Castillo was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Facility in connection to the murder of his ex-wife, 37-year-old Reyna Castillo.Reyna Castillo was found dead in her home on East Westfield in Porterville on March 2 . An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.Sheriff's officials have not released further information on the murder case, only saying Reyna Castillo had suffered some form of trauma that led to her death.A motive for the murder has not been released.Detectives say the case still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.