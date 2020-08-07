Ex-husband arrested in connection to murder of 37-year-old Porterville woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in connection to the death of his ex-wife months after she was found murdered at her Porterville home, police say.
On Thursday, Victor Castillo was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Facility in connection to the murder of his ex-wife, 37-year-old Reyna Castillo.
Reyna Castillo was found dead in her home on East Westfield in Porterville on March 2. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.
Sheriff's officials have not released further information on the murder case, only saying Reyna Castillo had suffered some form of trauma that led to her death.
A motive for the murder has not been released.
Detectives say the case still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
