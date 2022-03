PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Porterville late Wednesday night.Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Villa Street, north of Olive Avenue, around 9 pm.Investigators found 30-year-old Yesica Elisalde suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.Police have not released a motive for the shooting or a possible suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the Porterville Police Department.