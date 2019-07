FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a 40-year-old man from Porterville wanted on child molestation charges has been arrested after more than a year on the run.Buddy Joe Sabedra was taken into custody in San Diego on Friday and will be extradited to Tulare County.According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Sabedra carried out 'lewd and lascivious acts' on a minor at the Tule River Reservation in December 2016 and fled after a $250,000 warrant was issued against him.Deputies are calling for anyone with information about the incident involving Sabedra to contact them.