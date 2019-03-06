Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard

A 52-year-old man was arrested by deputies just a couple days after a teenager girl's body was found Sunday evening in a Tulare County orchard near a park.

Deputies say 18-year-old Dynasty Alexander suffered visible injuries to her upper body.

RELATED: Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard, authorities say it's a homicide

The man, Dale Williams Watson of Porterville, was arrested during a traffic stop in the city.
