Porterville man arrested for trying to lure 15-year-old into his car

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville Police have arrested a 36-year-old man who they say has targeted two different 15-year-olds several years apart.

According to police, Hector Tamayo Pacheco attempted to lure a teenage girl into his Chevy Tahoe to commit sexual acts on November 13th near Monache High School.

Police say they found video evidence that Pacheco was coordinating to meet with the girl.

He was arrested Christmas Eve at his home and booked into the Tulare County Jail.

Pacheco was also arrested by police in 2012 for attempting to lure a different 15-year-old girl into his vehicle multiple times.

Porterville Police are asking anyone who has had, or who knows of someone who may have had questionable contact with Pacheco to contact Detective Maria Aguillon at (559) 782-7400.
