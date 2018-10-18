Porterville man convicted of murdering 3-month old son

A Porterville man convicted of murdering his three-month old son is expected to be sentenced next February.A jury has found 33-year old Joseph Ulloa guilty of second degree murder and assault on a child, resulting in death.Authorities say Ulloa shook then threw the baby on the bed and couch in the early morning hours of September 23, 2010 before going back to sleep.The baby then went into full cardiac arrest.He remained on a ventilator in the hospital until he passed away nearly a month later.Ulloa faces 25 years to life in prison.