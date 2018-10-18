MURDER

Porterville man convicted of murdering 3-month old son

A Porterville man convicted of murdering his three-month old son is expected to be sentenced next February.

A jury has found 33-year old Joseph Ulloa guilty of second degree murder and assault on a child, resulting in death.

Authorities say Ulloa shook then threw the baby on the bed and couch in the early morning hours of September 23, 2010 before going back to sleep.

The baby then went into full cardiac arrest.

He remained on a ventilator in the hospital until he passed away nearly a month later.

Ulloa faces 25 years to life in prison.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Nick Kauls' accused killer facing new felony charges for robbery before the murder
Temecula man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
Woman says she accidentally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
More murder
Top Stories
Fresno PD on scene at an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Fresno
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank
EXCLUSIVE: Targeted bust in SF's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno
Show More
Corcoran woman charged with six felonies for DUI crash that killed three family members
Merced man arrested, admits to setting his apartment on fire
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
92 people in 29 states, including NC, infected by drug-resistant Salmonella
Sanger Unified warns parents about attempted kidnapping
More News