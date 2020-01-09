Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare

PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- We're learning new information about the South Valley man accused of sexually abusing children while they were in his care.Prosecutors say 58-year-old Jose Luis Caballero committed his crimes between November of 2018 and November of 2019 while running a home daycare with his wife.Late last month, a nine-year-old girl told Porterville Police that after being dropped off at her daycare early in the morning, and after everyone else inside the home was asleep, Jose Luis Caballero would undress and sexually assault her.The new, disturbing information is included in a statement of probable cause filed by a Porterville Police officer.The officer also writes that the same girl saw Caballero touch another sleeping child.Caballero's wife owns the daycare business, which has been in operation for 22 years.But police say Caballero would help her take care of the children. They arrested him at the home on Monday morning.Two days later, The Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged Caballero with eight felony sex crimes against two children.The charges include lewd acts on a child and sex with a child under the age of ten, and some also carry special allegations.Wednesday afternoon, a Tulare County judge set Caballero's bail at $250,000 and scheduled another court date for January 22nd.Despite not having a criminal record, prosecutors say Caballero faces a stiff punishment."He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, possibility of parole," said Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos.Local attorney Doug Hurt says he plans to defend Caballero vigorously, and says his client is adamant that the allegations are false.