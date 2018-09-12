TULARE COUNTY

Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, a Porterville man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 33-years for child molestation.

In May Johnny Vega, 25, pleaded no contest to the charges against him which included one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

Authorities said the crimes happened between March 7, 2016, and June 30, 2017, and it involved two girls. One victim was between the ages of four and six-years-old at the time, the other was between the ages of seven and eight-years-old.

Vega will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
molestationsentencingtulare countysex crimesPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
Teen in custody after selling and distributing cannabis to two teens in Tulare County
More tulare county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News