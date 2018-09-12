Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

According to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, a Porterville man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 33-years for child molestation.In May Johnny Vega, 25, pleaded no contest to the charges against him which included one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.Authorities said the crimes happened between March 7, 2016, and June 30, 2017, and it involved two girls. One victim was between the ages of four and six-years-old at the time, the other was between the ages of seven and eight-years-old.Vega will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.