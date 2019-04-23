crime

Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation in a Tulare County court on Tuesday.

During the sentencing, a judge also decided that Adrian Vicente Nunez, 39, would have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

In 2019, Nunez pleaded no contest to one count of sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of ten, one count of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen, and two counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen.

The crimes occurred from November 1997 to June 2017 and involved four female victims. The victims were between the ages of four and 13-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.
