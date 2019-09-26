DUI

Porterville man sentenced to 9 years in prison for DUI crash that severed another man's legs

​Surveillance video showed Mohamed careening down a driveway before he struck Geronimo Gonzalez. Both of Gonzalez's legs were severed and he also had a brain injury.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County judge has sentenced a Porterville man to prison for a DUI crash that severely injured another man.

Mohamed Mohamed, 22, was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison after pleading no contest to several charges in July.

On April 12, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash in the area of West Teapot Dome.

According to court documents, when officers arrived they found a car on its wheels and another on its roof. They also discovered a man lying on the ground with his legs severed from his body. It was determined the victim was standing in front of his house when the crash happened.

A witness told responding officers that the driver who caused the crash, Mohamed, had run away from the scene.

After running his license plate, police were able to locate where Mohamed lived and took him into custody.

Investigators say Mohamed failed several field sobriety tests and provided two preliminary alcohol screening tests which resulted in a .126% and .137% BAC.

Court documents state that Mohamed's car was going 150 mph just seconds before the crash.

Mohamed has a prior alcohol-related reckless driving misdemeanor in Los Angeles from Feb. 2019 and a pending DUI charge in Kern County from March 2019.
