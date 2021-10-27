Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after police say he was shot multiple times in Porterville.

Authorities say it happened just before 10 am Tuesday near Westfield Avenue and Prospect Street.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown but were later lifted.

The man was taken to Sierra View Medical Center with serious injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.
