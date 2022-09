Man stabbed to death in Porterville

Tulare County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Thursday afternoon.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Porterville on Thursday.

27-year-old Omar Sepulveda was arrested for the stabbing death.

Tulare County deputies say it happened around 3 pm at Leggett Street and East Orange Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Sepulveda now faces charges of murder, burglary and resisting arrest.