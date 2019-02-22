Porterville man tried to lure kids with chocolate chip cookies, police suspect

One man is under arrest in Porterville, accused of trying to lure children into his van - and he may have used cookies to do it.Investigators say 61-year old Ronald Thomas is a registered sex offender but failed to update his status to transient.These are two different booking photos of him.Porterville Police say he was trying to lure two girls, ages 13 and 15 into his van near Veteran's Park on Tuesday.Investigators found two chocolate chip cookies on the windshield of his van.He was arrested for multiple charges - including annoying or molesting a child.