Porterville Military Academy instructor arrested, accused of molesting 14-year-old student

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a Porterville Military Academy instructor has been arrested and is accused of molesting a 14-year-old student.Deputies arrested James Randolph Van Norton, 40, on Monday in Porterville.Authorities say they began their investigation after the victim's mother told deputies she believed Van Norton had molested her 14-year-old daughter.Van Norton, who is currently a member of the Army National Guard, is being held in the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Facility on numerous sex-related crimes.Bail has been set at $2.5 million.Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Nevarez or Sgt. Jason Kennedy with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com. Refer to case number 19-3447.