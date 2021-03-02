Porterville police searching for missing 68-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man.Officials say Marcelo Marron left his home on Cheryll Avenue between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on Monday.Marron has been diagnosed with dementia.He has brown eyes and is 5'6" and weighs about 140 pounds, officials say.Marron is believed to be driving a two-door, silver 1998 Toyota truck with license plate 5V30017.Anyone with information on Marron's whereabouts is asked to call the Porterville Police Department.