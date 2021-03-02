missing person

Porterville police searching for missing 68-year-old man

Porterville police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man.

Officials say Marcelo Marron left his home on Cheryll Avenue between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on Monday.

Marron has been diagnosed with dementia.

He has brown eyes and is 5'6" and weighs about 140 pounds, officials say.

Marron is believed to be driving a two-door, silver 1998 Toyota truck with license plate 5V30017.

Anyone with information on Marron's whereabouts is asked to call the Porterville Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleportervillemissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Parlier Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Authorities search for toddlers who disappeared from Kern Co. home
Deputies searching for 17-year-old who went missing on Halloween
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase
Thousands of Fresno Co. school employees to get first COVID vaccine dose this week
Farmer crushed to death by tractor in Sanger
Vaccine effectiveness questioned with delayed second doses in Madera Co.
Vernon Jordan, Civil Rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
Visalia man sues police department following K9 bite, attorney claims 'pattern of misconduct'
Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian girls freed: local official
Show More
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
CA bill would require department stores to have gender neutral sections
Woman shot inside Tulare hotel room
US preparing Russian sanctions after Navalny poisoning, jailing
More TOP STORIES News