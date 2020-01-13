Teen arrested after crashing stolen car in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police arrested a 14-year-old for stealing a car on Sunday morning.Officers received a signal from a Lo-Jack device reporting a stolen vehicle was traveling in the area of Westfield near Main Street.Investigators soon spotted the car and tried to stop it. The driver collided with a wooden fence on Westfield near Howland.Three people ran from the vehicle, and officers caught the 14-year-old boy. The others have not yet been found.The teen was arrested and booked on several counts, including possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run charges.