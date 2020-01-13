crime

Teen arrested after crashing stolen car in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police arrested a 14-year-old for stealing a car on Sunday morning.

Officers received a signal from a Lo-Jack device reporting a stolen vehicle was traveling in the area of Westfield near Main Street.

Investigators soon spotted the car and tried to stop it. The driver collided with a wooden fence on Westfield near Howland.

Three people ran from the vehicle, and officers caught the 14-year-old boy. The others have not yet been found.

The teen was arrested and booked on several counts, including possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillecrimeportervillestolen carcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Man found with meth, large knife inside car during traffic stop
Officer injured while arresting man in Selma, police say
Man arrested for stabbing victim in chest in Hanford, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News