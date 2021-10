PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Thursday morning.Police say a female pedestrian was hit around 5:30 am on Highway 190 near Jaye Street.She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the collision. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.A portion of Highway 190 was closed for about two hours while authorities investigated. It has since reopened.