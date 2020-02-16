crime

Porterville Police arrest man on weapons and evasion charges after chase

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are breathing a sigh of relief after chasing down a man who appeared to have a gun.

A Porterville police officer tried pulling over 38-year-old Jaime Ortiz on Friday night near Main and Orange.

Ortiz was riding a bike and when the officer tried to stop him, he jumped off the bike and ran away.

Police noticed he threw away what looked like a gun as officers chased him. They eventually caught and arrested Ortiz.

That's when they realized the gun that Ortiz threw was actually just a replica BB gun.

However, upon a deeper search, they found real ammunition inside of the fake gun.

Ortiz is a convicted felon who isn't allowed to own ammunition, so police booked him on weapons and evasion charges.

Police also say Ortiz was under the influence of drugs during this chase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleweaponscrimebb gun
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
Detectives seize multiple illegal guns at Fresno home, man arrested
SoCal road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Man uses shopping cart to help stop shoplifting suspect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno mom able to return to U.S. after Coronavirus quarantine during cruise
Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
Wide variety of reactions come from Monsignor Craig Harrison case
Suspect arrested in connection to Mariposa County shooting
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger
Central Valley couple cancels Valentine's Day plans to help rescue dog
Show More
NJ family torn apart after dad handed over to ICE following traffic stop
No major injuries suffered after fiery crash in southeast Fresno
Fresno hit by 3 armed robberies within a few hours
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News