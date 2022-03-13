14-year-old dies of gunshot wound in Porterville

Porterville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 14-year-old child was shot to death.Officers were called at about 7:30 pm on Saturday to the Sierra View Medical Center, where the teenager had been brought in with a gunshot wound to the stomach.The teenager could not be saved and died just before 11 pm.If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Sergeant Steve Ward at (559) 782-7400.