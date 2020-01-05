Porterville woman stabbed CVS employee with scissors, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested nearly one week after police say she stabbed an employee at a CVS in Porterville.Officials say 47-year-old Kristina Voorheis tried to steal items from the store on Henderson Avenue on December 29.An employee tried to stop her and said they were going to call the police. That's when Voorheis took out a pair of scissors from her purse, stabbed the worker in the arm, and ran from the store.Friday afternoon, investigators found Voorheis at her home and she tried to escape through the back door. She was arrested and booked into the Tulare County jail.Police say she also had several unrelated active misdemeanor arrest warrants.