Porterville Police find suspected thief with 25 grams of meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected thief was found carrying several grams of methamphetamine in Porterville over the weekend, police say.

Porterville Police say officers received reports of a theft at The Home Depot on South Jaye Street. When investigators found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, they also discovered 25 grams of meth, which appeared to be used for sale.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on drug-related charges.
