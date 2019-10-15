Porterville Police find suspected thief with 25 grams of meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected thief was found carrying several grams of methamphetamine in Porterville over the weekend, police say.Porterville Police say officers received reports of a theft at The Home Depot on South Jaye Street. When investigators found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, they also discovered 25 grams of meth, which appeared to be used for sale.Smith was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on drug-related charges.