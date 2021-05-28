suspicious death

Porterville police investigating suspicious death of 46-year-old man

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead near the Tule River.

Officers were called to the north bank of the river, west of Plano Street Bridge, on Wednesday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man on the ground.

When investigators arrived, they found the victim dead with "significant injuries to his face," police say.

Porterville police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Tongtaem Ratsakhy.

Police are calling Ratsakhy's death suspicious. Investigators have not released his official cause of death.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence and spoke with potential witnesses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillesuspicious deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Suspicious death in Merced now being investigated as homicide
Yosemite officials investigating death of hiker
FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy
21-year-old man found dead in Visalia home
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News