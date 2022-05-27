Woman hit Porterville officer with vehicle during traffic stop, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 41-year-old woman is accused of hitting a police officer with her vehicle during a traffic stop in Porterville.Porterville police officers pulled over Monyka McDarment just after 11 am Thursday on Lime Street and Mulberry Avenue.When McDarment refused to comply with the officers,McDarment refused to listen to the officers, and a short struggle occurred. Before she drove off from the scene, she hit an officer with her vehicle.Police chased her for a short time until McDarment ditched her vehicle on Sunnyside Street.Officers found her moments later and took her into custody.They also searched her vehicle, where they found three ounces of methamphetamine.McDarment was booked into the Tulare County Jail on several drug and assault charges.The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released.