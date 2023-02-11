2 injured, 1 arrested after possible lab explosion in Porterville

Two 19-year-olds were injured and one of them was arrested after a possible lab explosion in Porterville Thursday.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, Police have arrested a 19-year-old after a possible lab explosion in Porterville.

Police and fire officials responded to the explosion near Grand Avenue and Indiana Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The windows of the apartment shattered and the outside wall shifted due to the explosion.

Investigators found evidence of a butane honey oil extraction lab.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Sunny Roach of Porterville.

He and another 19-year-old suffered first and second-degree burns in the explosion.

They were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center, the suspect was arrested and booked in the Tulare County Jail.