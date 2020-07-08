robbery

Woman assaulted by 2 suspects during robbery in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested after police say they assaulted a woman while robbing her in Porterville on Tuesday.

Porterville police say Brandon Andrade, 33, and Amanda Phelps, 40, attacked a woman near the Helping Hands shelter on Olive Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The victim told police that Andrade and Phelps took her purse and other personal belongings before driving off in a nearby vehicle. Police say she suffered minor injuries during the attack.

Investigators were able to track down Andrade and Phelps at a home on River Avenue, and recovered the stolen items.

Andrade and Phelps were booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on several charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillecrimeassaultrobbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
65-year-old man beat and robbed at his Tulare Co. fruit stand, police say
Tulare Co. family bound, held at gunpoint while home invaders robbed them
Clerk shot man who tried to use counterfeit $20 bill
Shots fired in Clovis neighborhood during online speaker sale gone wrong
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police investigating 'probable homicide' after man's body found
Orange Cove man identified as suspect who died in officer-involved shooting
Man claims Fresno County sheriff's deputies used excessive force during arrest
19-year-old drowns at Shaver Lake while celebrating his birthday
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Fresno police car crashes into median trying avoid SUV
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
When will CA enter Phase 4? Experts weigh in
1 restaurant owner violates order, Fresno code enforcement takes back seat to state task force
More TOP STORIES News