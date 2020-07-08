Woman assaulted by 2 suspects during robbery in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested after police say they assaulted a woman while robbing her in Porterville on Tuesday.Porterville police say Brandon Andrade, 33, and Amanda Phelps, 40, attacked a woman near the Helping Hands shelter on Olive Avenue around 1:30 a.m.The victim told police that Andrade and Phelps took her purse and other personal belongings before driving off in a nearby vehicle. Police say she suffered minor injuries during the attack.Investigators were able to track down Andrade and Phelps at a home on River Avenue, and recovered the stolen items.Andrade and Phelps were booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on several charges.