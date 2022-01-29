Health & Fitness

Vaccination clinic being held in Porterville with $100 incentive

EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccination clinic being held in Porterville with $100 incentive

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A free vaccination clinic is underway in Porterville and there's a $100 incentive on the line.

The city is hosting its 8th vaccine roundup for people ages 12 and up.

Those who get the shot receive a $100 gift card to a local business in the area.

The vaccination clinic is located on Morton Avenue and Pearson Drive.

Organizers say they're very happy with the turnout.

1,200 have received a dose of the vaccine in just the last day in a half.

First dose, second dose and the booster shots are available.

No appointment is necessary and you do not need an ID or show proof of your immigration status.

The clinic runs Saturday from 9 am until 6 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessportervillecovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men, 17-year-old boy arrested for deadly Ducor gas station shooting
Mobile home fire that killed Tulare woman now ruled a homicide
Man accused of killing 75-year-old father near Porterville
EDD director resigns after just over 1 year in charge
10 injured in PA bridge collapse; human chain formed to help
Central CA Food Bank partnering with CVS to reduce food insecurity
Fresno man sues, blames recalled vehicle for severe injuries
Show More
FUSD and Fresno Teachers Association reach new agreement
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Fire damages Fresno County home
Fresno city leaders working to raise awareness about human trafficking
Fresno City Council agrees to purchase 2 more motels to house homeless
More TOP STORIES News