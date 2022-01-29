Vaccination clinic being held in Porterville with $100 incentive

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A free vaccination clinic is underway in Porterville and there's a $100 incentive on the line.The city is hosting its 8th vaccine roundup for people ages 12 and up.Those who get the shot receive a $100 gift card to a local business in the area.The vaccination clinic is located on Morton Avenue and Pearson Drive.Organizers say they're very happy with the turnout.1,200 have received a dose of the vaccine in just the last day in a half.First dose, second dose and the booster shots are available.No appointment is necessary and you do not need an ID or show proof of your immigration status.The clinic runs Saturday from 9 am until 6 pm.