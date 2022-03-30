2 hospitalized after shooting in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police are investigating after they say two people were shot Tuesday evening.Authorities say it happened near Pioneer Avenue and Highway 65 just before 6 pm.Police do not know what led up to the shooting at this time but confirmed that two people were shot.They were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.Police have road closures in place near Pioneer Avenue and Highway 65 as the investigation continues.