Police identify suspect in weekend morning stabbing in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Porterville have identified the suspect they say stabbed a 27-year-old to death early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment on North H Street and Putnam Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a family member was found stabbed multiple times.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene and detectives began an investigation.

Detectives have now identified the suspect as 23-year-old Lorena Tirado Moreno.

A judge has granted an arrest warrant for Moreno and police are asking the public's help in finding her.

Moreno is described as a Hispanic female, 5'1", 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and has several tattoos.

Police do not know where she currently is but say she is frequently in several cities throughout Tulare County such as Porterville, Visalia, Tulare, Poplar and Woodlake.

Anyone with information on her location is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or dial 9-1-1 if they see her.

