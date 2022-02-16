standoff

33-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in Porterville.

Police say 33-year-old Santiago Duran hit a victim at a home on West Memory Lane near Newcomb Street around 1:30 pm on Tuesday.


Officers found Duran holding a gun pointed at an officer and threatening to shoot the victim.

Duran went inside the home and barricaded himself inside for hours.

After 5:30 pm, Duran came outside and was struck by a "less-than-lethal weapon" from a SWAT team member.

He suffered a minor injury and was arrested.


Detectives say Duran had a loaded gun without a serial number, along with drug paraphernalia inside the home.

He was taken for medical treatment before being booked into the Tulare County Jail.

