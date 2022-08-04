Man and woman admit to stealing from Porterville school, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman are in custody accused of stealing from a Porterville elementary school.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Borba and 46-year-old Rebecca Crawford both admitted the theft to sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened over the weekend at John J. Doyle Elementary School.

Deputies saw a man and woman go onto the school property and take a large sun canopy that was covering a section of the children's playground.

Deputies were able to get the canopy back and return it to the school.

Both suspects were arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility.