PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Staff and faculty in one South Valley school district have welcomed students back to class.Porterville Unified middle and high school students are back in the classroom for in-person learning.The students will be on four-day schedules, and they'll still be doing distance learning in the afternoons.Kindergarten through sixth-grade students will be able to attend school on campus for a full day, four days a week.Distance learning will remain for all students in the district on Wednesdays.