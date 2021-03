EMBED >More News Videos The author of a national study says CDC mitigation strategies have helped reduce the COVID risk for students and staff.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville Unified School District is working to provide a safe environment for students and staff as part of its COVID-19 reopening plan.The district says it will buy air filtration units to be used in classrooms and office spaces to help provide clean air.Officials say the filters will capture some virus particles and bacteria, pollen, dust, and other particles.