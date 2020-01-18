dui crash

Porterville woman charged with homicide one week after deadly DUI crash

A Porterville woman has been charged with homicide a week after she allegedly caused a deadly crash while driving drunk.

Porterville Police say 27-year-old Rebecca Inman was driving with more than double the legal blood alcohol limit - 0.19% - when her car crashed into a 2016 Mercedes on the night of January 10.

RELATED: 4 injured in Porterville crash, police say

A 69-year-old woman passenger in the Mercedes suffered major injuries and was taken to a Bay Area hospital in critical condition.

That woman died due to her injuries four days later.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged Inman on Friday with homicide, gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI of alcohol causing injury.

She is being held at the Tulare County Jail without bail.

Porterville Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Corporal Calloway at 559-782-7400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillefatal crashhomicidedui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Driver in deadly Fresno DUI crash to serve 10 years in prison
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Police, CHP cracking down on drunk drivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at prison facility in Corcoran
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
Vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
Brazen tobacco thieves strike Fresno County gas station
3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash
Flames consume Exeter home in overnight fire
Show More
Teacher kneels during anthem at LSU-Clemson game attended by Trump
1-year-old released after kidnapping in Santa Cruz
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in girl's abduction
3 US airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Driver crashes into power pole, hundreds without power in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News