Woman shot by man who was then shot by Porterville police officer, authorities say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after authorities say she was shot by a man who was then shot by a Porterville police officer.

Authorities say it happened on Leggett Street, south of Putnam Avenue.

Officers say a man was waving a gun and pointing it at the woman.

When officers arrived, they tried talking to the man. That is when authorities say he turned and shot the woman.

The suspect was then shot by one of the officers.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

