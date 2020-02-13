fatal crash

Portion of Blackstone Avenue in Fresno closed off after fatal crash

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Blackstone and Illinois Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in central Fresno Thursday morning, Fresno police say.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Blackstone and Illinois Avenue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further information regarding the victims was not immediately available.

Southbound Blackstone Avenue between McKenzie Avenue and Divisadero are closed as officers continue their investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfatal crashfresnocrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
Woman killed in northwest Fresno crash identified
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21-year-old arrested for shooting man at Corcoran apartment complex
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
Driver with teen passenger leads officers on chase through Fresno
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Show More
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Dramatic finish clinches share of Mountain West title for Fresno State women's hoops
'After Parkland' doc reflects on 2-year anniversary of shooting
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
More TOP STORIES News