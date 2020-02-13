Portion of Blackstone Avenue in Fresno closed off after fatal crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in central Fresno Thursday morning, Fresno police say.It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Blackstone and Illinois Avenue.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further information regarding the victims was not immediately available.Southbound Blackstone Avenue between McKenzie Avenue and Divisadero are closed as officers continue their investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.