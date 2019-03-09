Portion of Road 234 in Tulare County shut down due to flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple homes are surrounded with water due to flooding on Road 234 between Avenue 196 and Avenue 194 in Tulare County.The road has been closed down and traffic has been diverted.Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.Fire officials are working with the city's water district to pump out water.It is unknown at this time what caused the flooding.Crews are also working on getting homeowners some sand bags.