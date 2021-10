FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the largest cultural celebrations in California is coming to the North Valley this weekend.The San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival will be hosted at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock on Saturday and Sunday.The 2019 event drew more than 15,000 visitors over its last run.Organizers say everyone is invited to come by and enjoy the celebration of Portuguese culture and to dig into some tasty dishes.Tickets are $10 at the gate.Kids 10 and under get in for free.