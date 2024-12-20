1 injured, 1 detained following shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after he was shot in Central Fresno.

Police were called out just before 1 a.m. Friday to Fisher Street near Belmont Avenue for a shot spotter activation.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s suffering from a bullet wound to his foot.

Officials say while the victim was talking with officers, a man the victim said was the shooter arrived back at the scene.

The suspect was later detained.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Authorities say the shooting could be gang-motivated and is an isolated incident.