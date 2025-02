2 arrested for shooting, injuring man at downtown Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Downtown Fresno gas station.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Officers found the victim lying in the parking lot of the Chevron on Fresno and E Streets.

They say it appears he was getting gas before being shot.

CHP officers ended up in a short pursuit before two shooting suspects were taken into custody.

Detectives are still looking into the motive.