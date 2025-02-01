2 hospitalized after stabbing in Visalia, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing in Tulare County on Friday night.

The stabbing happened around 7 pm in the area of the St. John's Bridge and Ben Maddox Way in Visalia.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies found an unresponsive man and a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.

It's unclear whether the man had also been stabbed.

They were both taken to a local hospital, where their conditions are currently unknown.

Investigators have not yet shared any other details about the stabbing.

