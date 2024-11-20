2024 CMA Awards nominees Riley Green, Charlie Worsham honor educators at CMA Foundation event

Country music stars unite for the CMA Foundation's annual Music Teachers of Excellence event. The annual celebration honors 30 music educators from around the country. All 30 teachers receive a $5,000 grant to use towards music programs and personal expenses.

Country crooner Riley Green praises the opportunity to give back to educators, telling On the Red Carpet, "my mom was a school teacher. Her sister was a school teacher. My grandmother worked in an office at an elementary school. It was nice to be able to kind of come back and give back. And, at least honor that occupation 'cause I know it's tough."

The event included an inspiring speech from CMA Award nominee Charlie Worsham. The Musician of the Year contender revealed, "it's often said teachers change lives, but to me it isn't just a saying. It's my reality."

Singer Alana Springsteen tells On the Red Carpet about her reality, "music is about connection and as a kid, that was how I processed emotions."

She definitely knows a thing or two about emotions with her music and her charitable spirit. Springsteen gifted Nashville teacher Allen Kennedy with a new keyboard! "It just happened so quickly. It's amazing. I'm so excited I can't even speak," Kennedy shared with On the Red Carpet.

CMA Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Kerns opens up about the recipients to On the Red Carpet, "we're looking for teachers that go above and beyond. The teachers that are finding solutions, the teachers that are trying to accommodate the student that doesn't even know that they like music yet."

Don't miss country's biggest night. "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" begin at 8pm EST, Wednesday, November 20 on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

You can watch all the red carpet arrivals live from Nashville!

"On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" will be streaming live at 6pm ET/3pm PT on OnTheRedCarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet.

You can also stream it live on Hulu and on ABC News live on Disney+.

