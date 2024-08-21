DNC: Tim Walz accepts VP nomination saying it's the 'honor of my life'; Clinton, Oprah also speak

The third night of the 2024 DNC belonged to Governor Tim Walz, who accepted the nomination for vice president with a speech that scored big.

CHICAGO -- Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, like a good coach, came into the third night of the Democratic National Convention with a game plan and delivered a speech that scored big with the packed house at the United Center.

Walz stepped onto the biggest stage of his life to deliver the most consequential speech of his career, embracing the nomination of a lifetime.

"We're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple, reason: We love this country," Walz said as thousands of delegates hoisted vertical placards reading "Coach Walz" in red, white and blue.

Walz described his upbringing in Nebraska, and teaching and coaching football in Minnesota, and told the crowd, "Thank you for bringing the joy to this fight."

When Walz talked about the difficulty conceiving his daughter, Hope, she made a heart with her hands and held it over her chest. His son, Gus, wept watching his dad speak and at least once shouted, "That's my dad!"

"I haven't given a lot of speeches like this but I've given a lot of pep talks," Walz said.

Earlier, some of the Democratic old guard rallied behind Kamala Harris. Former President Bill Clinton said the election presents voters with two starkly different candidates.

"Will this president bring us together or tear us apart? Will the president increase the peace, security, and stability and freedom that we enjoy and extend it to others as we can?" he asked the crowd and, by extension, the nation watching at home. "We, the people, we have to make a decision about these kind of questions."

Clinton reflected on his own time in office, talking about the importance of a president having the right temperament. He also tapped into the Harris campaign's theme of bringing joy back into politics.

"Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race who has the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and, yes, the sheer joy to get something done," Clinton said.

There was also some surprise celebrity power with an appearance by hometown hero Oprah Winfrey.

Kamala Harris' rise to the top of the ticket happened after President Joe Biden made the difficult decision to step aside. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime political ally considered instrumental in getting Biden to end his campaign and pass the torch to Harris, also addressed the crowd.

But the night belonged to Walz, whose down-home Minnesota folksiness helped him win his place on the ticket.

Who is Tim Walz?

Wednesday afternoon Walz did his walkthrough at the United center, smiling as he checked out the stage. For many Democrats he is a key part of a winning game plan for November.

"I have seen campaigns spend millions of dollars trying to make their candidates seem like the kind of guy who would be a National Guardsman, a school teacher and a football coach," said Buttigieg. "He literally is that guy!"

Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Harris chose him to join her ticket. In his first weeks of campaigning, he's charmed supporters with his background as a teacher and football coach and helped to balance Harris' coastal background as a cultural representative of Midwestern states whose voters she needs this fall.

But Walz also has faced scrutiny, including questions about embellishing his background. His wife this week clarified that she did not undergo in vitro fertilization, as Walz has repeatedly claimed, but used other fertility treatments. Republicans also have criticized Walz for a 2018 comment he made about carrying weapons in war. Though he served in the National Guard for 24 years, he did not deploy to a war zone.

Still, polling data shows that despite early hiccups, Walz has had a smoother launch as Harris' running mate than Republican JD Vance, Trump's pick for vice president.

About one-third of U.S. adults (36%) have a favorable view of Walz, while about one-quarter (27%) have a positive opinion of Vance, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Significantly more adults also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44% to 25%.

Full DNC speaker schedule for night 3

5:30 p.m.



Call to Order: Alex Hornbrook, Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In: New Jersey SenatorCory Booker

Invocation: Sri Rakesh Bhatt, Sri Siva Vishnu Temple and Bishop Leah D. Daughtry, The House of the Lord Churches

Pledge of Allegiance: Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN

National Anthem: Jess Davis

Presentation of Honorary Resolutions: Democratic National Committee Chairman Rep. Jaime Harrison, joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.

Remarks: Mini Timmaraju, President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All

Remarks: Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Remarks: Cecile Richards, Reproductive Rights Champion

Remarks: Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign

Remarks: Jessica Mackler, President of EMILYs List

Remarks: María Teresa Kumar, Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino

Remarks: New York Rep. Tom Suozzi

6:00 p.m.



Welcome Remarks: Sen. Cory Booker

Joint Remarks: Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Joint Remarks: Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch, lead pipe removal advocates

Remarks: Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Remarks: New York Rep. Grace Meng

Remarks: "Project 2025-Chapter Three: Freedoms" from Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Remarks: Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Remarks: DCCC chair Suzan DelBene

Remarks: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

Remarks: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Joint Remarks: Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Performance: Maren Morris

7:00 p.m.



Remarks: Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar

Remarks: Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy

Remarks: Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar

Remarks: House Democratic Caucus Chair California Rep. Pete Aguilar

Influencer Remarks: Carlos Eduardo Espina, content creator

Remarks: Olivia Troye, former Trump administration national security official

Remarks: Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan

Remarks: Mississippi Rep.Bennie G. Thompson

Remarks: Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, retired U.S. Capitol Police officer

Remarks: New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim

Influencer Remarks: Olivia Julianna, content creator

Performance: Stevie Wonder

Remarks: Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025

8:00 p.m.



Host Introduction: Mindy Kaling

Remarks: U.S. House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Remarks: Former President Bill Clinton

Remarks: House Speaker Emirta Nancy Pelosi

Remarks: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

Remarks: Alexander Hudlin, Jasper Emhoff, Arden Emhoff

Remarks: Nevada Senator Cortez Masto

9:00 p.m.



Performance: Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate

Remarks: Maryland Governor Wes Moore

Remarks: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Performance: John Legend and Sheila E.

Remarks: Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Remarks: Benjamin C. Ingman, former student of Governor Walz

Remarks: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, candidate for vice president

Benediction: William Emmanuel Hall, lead pastor of St. James Church in Chicago

'A fight for our freedoms'

The third night of the convention marks a transition from Tuesday's exuberant party atmosphere to a theme that organizers have dubbed "a fight for our freedoms." Harris is portraying former President Trump as a threat to democracy in general as well as to abortion rights and other personal choices in particular.

To help shepherd the campaign's message, Walz will be joined by Clinton - a veteran of the political convention speech - as well as a mix of the party's other top stars, including Buttigieg, Pelosi and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Convention organizers say those speeches will be balanced by remarks from what they describe as "everyday Americans" whose freedoms hinge on the upcoming election.

Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of the nonprofit Reproductive Freedom for All, is expected to speak on reproductive rights, which Harris' campaign sees as a key motivator for Democratic voters this fall.

The week so far has been a balancing act for Harris and other Democrats to harness the exuberance that has swept over their party since President Joe Biden stepped aside while making clear to their supporters that the election will be a fierce fight.

Delegates pumped up after 2 nights of inspiring speeches

Each day of the convention has been memorable in its own right. At the Illinois delegation meeting Wednesday morning, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stopped by to speak. They also got extra motivation and encouragement from other leaders to get the job done for Harris.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock reiterated that Harris represents the party's future, and delegates need to do their part.

"Are y'all ready to win this election? Are y'all ready to get it done?" he asked them.

Seeing the Obamas Tuesday night left many in awe, and Michelle Obama's call to action left them more motivated than ever.

"I mean, last night, Michelle and Barack, they were just both off the charts. They were so instructive. They were so inspirational," said Rep. Danny Davis (D-Chicago).

"I think the energy is there, the Democratic, you know, base, the Democratic, regular Democrats, older Democrats. I think you can feel the unity of the Democrats coming along. I think every day is a crescendo in the showdown," said State Rep. Marcus Evans (D-Chicago).

And labor leaders also promised to do some of the heavy lifting for Harris between now and November.

"During this election cycle, we will be putting out the largest ground game in the history of the American labor movement," said AFL-CIO Secretary Ferd Redman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

