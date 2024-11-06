Kamala Harris will not speak as tearful supporters leave watch party

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
ByGabriella Abdul-Hakim, Zohreen Shah, Selina Wang, and Nadine El-Bawab ABCNews logo
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 6:46AM
Harris will not speak at Howard University on Election NightVice President Kamala Harris will not be speaking as election night went into Wednesday morning, according to Harris Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond who took the stage at a Harris watch party at Howard University.

Vice President Kamala Harris will not be speaking as election night went into Wednesday morning, according to Harris Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond who took the stage at a Harris watch party at Howard University.

Photos show partygoers thinning out and Harris supporters crying as results continued to come in.

The mood at Howard University had dampened over the last couple of hours. The night started out with music pumping and crowds dancing.

Later on in the evening, muted crowds watched as the results came in, with many glued to the screen.

The crowd cheered anytime races are called for Harris and booed whenever states were called for Trump.

Former President Donald Trump was reported to be riding over to the convention center with his family and his top campaign leadership team.

