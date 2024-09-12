Emmy predictions: TV shows most likely to win big in 2024

NEW YORK -- What do some frustrated chefs, passionate teachers, true crime-obsessed neighbors, and Truman Capote's so-called swans have in common? They are all part of the Emmy class of 2024.

Celebrating the best of the small screen in a big way, this year's ceremony is shaping up to be a night of firsts and fierce competition.

Leading the pack with a staggering 25 nominations is the historical and highly praised drama, "Shogun."

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo sat down with Fandango's Managing Director Erik Davis to discuss who will be most likely to take home the gold in the upcoming award ceremony.

FULL LIST: Here are the nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards

"I'd say Shogun should win and Shogun will win," Davis says. "It's hard to not bet against the show that has 25 nominations."

As for the comedy category, all eyes are on "The Bear," with the Academy saying, "Yes, chef!" a season record-breaking 23 times.

"It's really interesting, we have Abbot Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building -- all of these shows that have gotten 99% on Rotten Tomatoes going up against one-another," Davis said. "I personally think it's The Bear's Emmy to lose. I love season 2 personally, I think its gonna clean house."

This year's Emmy awards is a night of firsts, with Sofia Vergara becoming the first Latina in Emmy history to receive a nominee for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her work in "Griselda."

Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis are the first Indigenous women to receive acting nominations. Meanwhile, Eugene and Dan Levy are the first father-son duo to host the show.

Big names have been revealed for the show, with presenters like Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Kimmel, Dick van Dyke, and many other stars taking the stage.

With a lineup this strong, this year's Emmy Awards are shaping up to be must-see TV.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.